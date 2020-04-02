Intel is bringing ‘whopping’ 5.0GHz+ clock speeds to gaming laptops, Nvidia is making them ‘Super’

Laptops with Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake H-series processors plus Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super mobile GPUs should arrive in the coming weeks. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X are all set to give dedicated gaming rigs a serious run for their money come December, 2020. And while dedicated gaming PCs might still be able to ward off the threat, laptops could need some more firepower to compete. Intel and Nvidia have now jumped in to give gaming laptops that firepower. While Intel has launched its first 10th Gen Comet Lake H-series processors for laptops, Nvidia has announced its new RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super mobile GPUs — their highest end and most expensive offerings to date designed to complement each other in every sense of the word.

Like clockwork, Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake H-series processors will be available in Core i5, Core i7 and Core i9 configurations, all–like it or not–based on the earlier 14nm manufacturing process — and not the 10nm Ice Lake process. But, don’t let that bog you down. Intel’s new processors may be based on an older process, but they’re capable of achieving clock speeds way past 5.0GHz, which is a first for Intel. Heck, it’s a first for any mobile processor in the market today — these things have been designed to keep up with (and even go past) AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series.

Of course, that 5.0GHz+ clock speed technically refers to ‘boost’ speed and you’ll still need to fulfill certain criteria to achieve that, but picture this, the highest end CPU in Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake H-series processor lineup which is the Core i9-10980HK configuration, can boost all the way up to a whopping 5.3GHz — wow! How does it do it? The Core i9-10980K (8 cores, 16 threads) configuration has a base clock speed of 2.3GHz. The boost speed of up to 5.3GHz is achieved through a feature that Intel is calling Thermal Velocity Boost which kicks in at a temperature of or below 65 degrees Celsius.

The highest end Core i9-10980HK configuration isn’t the only model capable of achieving 5.0GHz clock speed though. There’s also Core i7-10875H (2.3GHz) and Core i7-10850H (2.7GHz) configurations that can boost up to 5.1GHz, and also another Core i7-10750H (2.6GHz) configuration that can reach up to 5.0GHz under the same circumstances.

Intel is also offering a couple of new Core i5 chips that max out at 4.6GHz and 4.5GHz respectively.

Being based on an older 14nm process means Intel’s new chips don’t get access to Gen 11 Iris Plus graphics that come integrated with its newer 10nm Ice Lake-based processors. That’s where Nvidia and its next-generation RTX Super mobile graphics cards come into the picture by the way.

Mobile counterparts to RTX Super cards for desktops (that launched last year), Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super mobile GPUs are upgrades to RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 mobile GPUs and are currently the most powerful graphics cards that money can buy today. They’re both based on Nvidia’s Turing architecture with special emphasis on ray tracing, among other things that would make your games feel more life-like — on a portable form factor. As expected, Nvidia will also be offering the RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super in Max-Q configurations ‘specifically’ for razer-thin gaming laptops.

Laptops with Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake H-series processors plus Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super mobile GPUs should arrive in the coming weeks, thanks to Asus, MSI and others.