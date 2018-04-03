Intel Core i9 with up to 4.8GHz turbo boost speed launched for laptops

Intel also launched Intel 300 Series Chipset, which adds integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi for fast connection.

Intel on Tuesday unveiled the first ever Intel Core i9 processor for laptops to deliver best gaming and content creation experience on the go. The Intel Core i9 processor for desktops was announced last year and it is making its way to the laptops. The top model of the new Core i9 range is the Intel Core i9-8950HK which is claimed to max out a record processor speed of up to 4.8GHz with turbo boost. Besides, this is the first mobile processor ever built by Intel to feature six cores and 12 threads. Intel has also announced Intel Core i7 and Core i5 Coffee Lake processors for laptops built on 14-nanometre architecture.

Claiming that this is the highest-performance laptop processor Intel has ever built, the company also announced a new Intel Core platform extension that brings together the benefits of eighth-generation Intel Core processors with Intel Optane memory under Intel Core i9+, Core i7+. and Core i5+ badges. The company also showcased high-performance desktop CPUs and chipsets that deliver modern standby and ambient computing capabilities and shared new details on the 8th Gen Intel Core vPro hardware.

The new 8th Gen Intel Core i9, i7 and i5 processors for laptops are based on the Coffee Lake platform, Intel said in a statement. The desktop processors deliver up to 41 per cent more frames per second in gameplay or edit 4K video up to 59 per cent faster than the previous generation with same discrete graphics.

The eighth Gen Intel Core i9-8950HK processor offers users the ability to enjoy the smoothest and highest-quality mobile VR and new Windows Mixed Reality Ultra experiences. The company also launched Intel 300 Series Chipset, which adds integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi for fast connection.