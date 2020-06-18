Intel agencies reportedly raise red-flag over 52 apps with links to China, Govt advised to block them

This is not the first time apps with links to China have been brought under an advisory for being potentially unsafe.

Intelligence agencies have raised a red-flag over the use of 52 apps, most of them with links to China, over concerns that they were collecting user data and possibly also sending them “outside” of the country’s borders. According to a Hindustan Times report, intel agencies have advised the Government of India to either block these apps or discourage Indians from using them. The list of seemingly “unsafe” apps with purported links to China includes the likes of TikTok, SHAREit, UC Browser, Xiaomi’s Mi video call among others.

The report further said that the National Security Council Secretariat has supported the advisory and agreed these apps were a threat to India’s security. The Government of India is also said to have taken cognizance of the issue and was in the process of examining the risks involved with using these apps on a per app basis. The advisory comes amid the ongoing India-China standoff along LAC after 20 Indian soldiers were killed and several others grievously injured in a face-off with the Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

Full list of 52 apps with links to China red-flagged over security concerns:

TikTok, Vault-Hide, Vigo Video, Bigo Live, Weibo, WeChat, SHAREit, UC News, UC Browser, BeautyPlus, Xender, ClubFactory, Helo, LIKE, Kwai, ROMWE, SHEIN, NewsDog, Photo Wonder, APUS Browser, VivaVideo QU Video Inc, Perfect Corp, CM Browser, Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab), Mi Community, DU recorder, YouCam Makeup, Mi Store, 360 Security, DU Battery Saver, DU Browser, DU Cleaner, DU Privacy, Clean Master Cheetah, CacheClear DU apps studio, Baidu Translate, Baidu Map, Wonder Camera, ES File Explorer, QQ International, QQ Launcher, QQ Security Centre, QQ Player, QQ Music, QQ Mail, QQ NewsFeed, WeSync, SelfieCity, Clash of Kings, Mail Master, Mi Video call, Parallel Space

This is not the first time apps with links to China have been brought under an advisory for being potentially unsafe. Previously, intel agencies had listed as many as 42 apps, mostly from China, over concerns that they had the potential to carry out a cyber-attack against the country. The Indian army and paramilitary were strictly advised against their usage.