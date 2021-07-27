Intel Accelerated: Intel lays down 5-year roadmap for upcoming products to reclaim chipmaking industry leadership

Here’s a look at the new roadmap that Intel is planning to follow in the coming years.

Intel architecture roadmap: Intel has started to rethink the way it releases as well as brands its innovations in semiconductors, as per company’s CEO Pat Gelsinger. He made the announcement while speaking at the Intel Accelerated webcast, and also spoke broadly about the roadmap for Intel’s processors over the next five years, along with new chip and packaging technologies. He also promised an “annual cadence of innovation”, while having the end goal of getting Intel to reclaim by 2025 its leadership position in the processor sector.

One of the announcements that the company made was that it was moving away from the nanometer-based node nomenclature that is currently being used by Intel as well as other chipmakers. In its place, the chipmaker giant would name its products based on a new scheme. For instance, its new third-gen 10 nm chips would be referred to as Intel 7 and not some name like 10nm SuperFin chips that it had given to its chip last year.

Here’s a look at the new roadmap that Intel is planning to follow in the coming years: