Instagram’s ‘Stories’: Social media app to make classic novels more accessible for younger generation

Age of instant stories

Last week, the New York Public Library announced that it is using Instagram’s ‘Stories’ feature to make classic novels more accessible and enticing, especially for the younger generation. The library will start with Alice in Wonderland and has teamed up with an advertising agency in New York to create ‘Insta Novels’.

It’s a novel move. The aim is to turn classic pieces of literature into animated digital novels illustrated by various visual artists. These digitised versions take inspiration from the layouts of the original classics, featuring elements that reflect the novels’ designs. The full digital books will be posted as Stories. To access the novels, the reader simply needs to hold the screen to read a page and lift the finger to turn it. A fast reader can let it play on its own to watch the animated elements move on screen. Over the next couple of months, the library will release the digital versions of The Yellow Wallpaper, a short story by Charlotte Perkins, and The Metamorphosis, a novella by Franz Kafka. And there is no worry of missing out on any of them. They will be collected as ‘Highlights’, which will serve as the account’s bookshelf of sorts, so a reader can find them anytime they want to or read them again at a later date.

Instagram started the Stories feature two years back as an effort to attract young users who had opted for the spontaneous Snapchat instead. At that time, it was even criticised for blatantly copying a Snapchat feature. But it was the app’s move to bring in more key features to its existence, for how long can someone just continue looking at glamorous photographs of people eating fancy food or taking fancy vacations? There was a need to add a new feature to make it more appealing to a larger section of the masses. Instagram Stories has attracted more than 400 million daily users and changed the way people share and consume things online.

People know that stories on Instagram are supposed to be spontaneous, realistic and fun. It is a nice way to show a simple slice of real life, or document and share a daily video journal. Most content is shot casually and quickly through the app’s camera. And because viewers control playback—it’s easy to advance through a story at the pace you desire or skip it entirely—time-consuming video editing isn’t required.

When Instagram launched the feature, users could only upload photographs and videos from the past 24 hours. After a day, the Story would vanish without any trace. The number of people who look at your Story isn’t visible to anyone else. It’s a feature that allows perfect anonymity as you don’t know whether anyone liked what you posted.

On the first anniversary of launching Stories, Instagram reported they had seen a significant increase in the time users were spending on the app. Users younger than 25 years were now spending more than 32 minutes a day on the app on average. For those aged 25 and older, the figure was 24 minutes. And why wouldn’t it be, as the app has many notable features that are an added attraction. For instance, the social media app now has a robust library of songs to choose from that can be added to any photo or video—the GIPHY feature on Instagram is an animation for dummies. Also, you can now turn your favourites into highlights, so they live on your profile page as long as you like—audience engagement can be sought after using polls that can be added to your stories. Instagram Stories are best for being real where the not-so-manicured feature will allow you to present to your audience your authenticity.