Instagram’s new app won’t hog much space on your phone: All you need to know

Instagram Lite app weighs just 573KB that is reasonably lower than the main Instagram app

Instagram has started testing a new slimmed-down version for the emerging markets. Called Instagram Lite, the app is now available on the Google Play store currently in Mexico, Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch. It will join the ranks of other lightweight apps from the parent company Facebook such as Facebook Lite and Messenger Lite. Instagram Lite is a part of the efforts that the Facebook-owned company is undertaking to grow its user base.

The Instagram Lite app weighs just 573KB that is reasonably lower than the main Instagram app. The app has been designed to run on entry-level smartphones with Android 5.0 Lollipop and higher. The listing on the Google Play store mentions its app version 1.0.0.0.145 and details its features, which, of course, have been throttled for its size. The app allows posting and editing photographs, but you cannot share videos on the platform, unlike the main Instagram app.

Due to its location-wise restriction, Instagram Lite is not accessible in India yet via Google Play store. However, as soon as its APK file crops on the a legit website, users in India will be able to access the features. As we said, the Instagram Lite is currently available in Mexico while a broader rollout would arrive in other emerging markets.

The recently-launched standalone IGTV app has its features integrated into the main Instagram app, however, Instagram Lite app won’t offer these features. Instagram may plan to introduce a Lite version for its IGTV sometime in future, depending on the number of users in the emerging markets.

IGTV is essentially a standalone app that borrows its features from the television, which starts showing programmes the moment it’s switched on – which you can later browse and change. The content creators should optimally upload the long-form videos in the portrait mode that will be available to the followers.