Instagram working on non-interested button to mark posts you’re not interested in

After coming under fire for pushing large number of unrelated video content in user’s feed, Instagram has now rolled up its sleeves to fix the issue. The Meta company is now testing new settings for users to control the kind of content they see in their feed.

Meta, its parent company, in a blog post announced that its testing two new ways to improve its user experience. It is working on to add a “not interested” button under its settings that will users select multiple posts and mark them not interested in case they don’t want to see it. The action will immediately hide that content and prevent similar content from showing up under their Explore tab. The app currently allows to click on an individual post to flag it. This tweak will help users flag multiple video content in one go.

Instagram will soon also start testing a way for users to select certain words, phrases or emojis in the caption or hashtags of the suggested posts which they do nor want to see. “Whether you’re seeing something that’s not relevant or have moved on from something you used to like, you can use this feature to stop seeing content that’s not interesting to you,” the company says in the blog post.

The new updates come only a month after users caused an uproar over the changes in the app. The company made some changes to its algorithm that caused users to see large volume of unrelated video in their feed.

Instagram currently allows you to snooze the suggested posts for 30 days. This lets you take a break from suggested posts with just few clicks. To snooze the post, tap the X on the top right corner, and then tap Snooze all suggested posts for 30 days.

Instagram recently also announced an update to its Sensitive Content Control for teens. This update will automatically put new teen aged below 16 years under the “Less” option for the content that they will be exposed to in the app.