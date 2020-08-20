Instagram will now suggest posts for you to encourage endless scrolling, discover fresh content

The Facebook-owned app said those recommendations would be focused on posts from accounts close to those followed by users.

Making further moves to make the app more attractive for the new user, Instagram is considering launching a new feature named ‘Suggested Posts’ that will allow users to view posts at the end of their feed from accounts they do not follow. These posts will be generated on the basis of the genre of accounts the users are following and the posts they have liked in the recent past. The move may well be seen as an effort to win more and more users who are looking for an alternative to TikTok following the ban by India and the US.

“When scrolling through Feed, you may see Suggested Posts after you’ve seen all the most recent posts from accounts you follow. These suggestions are based on posts from accounts like the ones you follow and posts similar to the ones you like or save.”. Instagram wrote on its Help Centre.

Until now, the feed of Instagram has been entirely determined by the preference of users and the people they follow. In the exception of sponsored advertisements that popped up every few days, users had control over the content they saw on their homepage. Instagram wrote on its Support Center that after seeing all the most recent posts from the accounts they follow, users can see Suggested Posts. The Facebook-owned app said those recommendations would be focused on posts from accounts close to those followed by users. The Suggested Posts are filled with posts similar to those that the user saves or likes to.

Users will have the right to opt-out of a certain suggested post by selecting not interested after tapping the three-dot options menu option but they can’t hide the suggested posts completely.

The app very famous among millennials has also asked the users to report it in case they find anything that does not follow the community guidelines set by the administration.