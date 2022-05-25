Instagram users in India can now post 3D avatars in Stories, DMs: Details

Instagram and Facebook’s parent company, Meta, on Tuesday, launched 3D virtual avatars to be used on Instagram stories and direct messages in India. The new features allow users to alter their appearance with the help of facial shapes. The company has also added more customisation options for its messenger and Facebook profiles including assistive devices for people with disabilities. The 3D avatars are part of Meta’s push towards the metaverse.

The company also released an update to its 3D avatars on Facebook and its messenger app in India, which allow users to create their own virtual self. With the new features, users can now alter their appearance with the help of facial shapes and clothes styles. They can also use the 3D avatars to post photos and stickers.

“We offered more than one quintillion different combinations when we launched our updated avatars last year, and we’re continuing to add more options to give people even more ways to express themselves,” said Meta India director and head of partnerships, Manish Chopra.

The updated avatars include cochlear implants and over-the-ear hearing aids in different colours as assistive offerings for people with disabilities. There are wheelchairs that are in stickers on Facebook, in Messenger chats, and in DMs on Instagram.

The company has also improved the avatar’s customisations that claim to make subtle adjustments to their skin shaders and facial features. It is also planning to introduce more customization options later this year.

In February, Meta informed us about its 3D avatars for Instagram Stories and Direct Messages to allow users in select countries to use them. It also released new versions for its messenger and Facebook profiles.