Instagram to soon let you check how much time you spend scrolling photos

Instagram has not launched the feature yet on any of the versions

At the I/O this year, Google pledged to focus on the ‘digital wellbeing’ of the users by introducing several features in major apps as well as in the next version of Android – Android P. Facebook-owned Instagram is following the suit to offer its users a comprehensive view of the hours spent on the platform in an effort to minimise the overuse.

As per a report by TechCrunch, Instagram may be working on a feature that will let users check the insights of the time spent (or wasted) on the platform scrolling the feed. The report says a new feature called User Insights, the code for which was spotted in Instagram’s app. It is not clear yet whether this User Insights feature will categorise the time a user spends on the basis of day, week, or a month. Nonetheless, it will give the user an insight into how much time he/she spent on the platform to study the usage pattern to offer a personalised experience.

Instagram has not launched the feature yet on any of the versions, which means that the company is still testing the feature before a stable rollout. The company has also confirmed that it is working on the feature in the report. It further says that Instagram is also working on an Emoji Bar that will let the users choose popular emojis with a single tap. There will also be @ button to easily tag people in photos and comments.

Instagram recently revamped the app to add a new feature of payments. The Instagram Payments let the users directly buy products and services by using debit and credit cards. It has also simplified the Instagram Direct messaging platform, meanwhile making other improvements to it. The Facebook-owned company is also said to begin testing the quick reply facility for Direct users.