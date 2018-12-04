Instagram to soon become online shopping mall: Here’s how to use its new feature

Instagram will soon allow Indian users to directly buy products from the platform (Source: Reuters)

Instagram is set to change the way you interact with the app by introducing its own e-commerce tools so that you can directly buy a product while glaring at it in your feed. Instagram is reportedly planning to launch its shopping feature in India by next year that will allow users to tap on a ‘Buy’ button that will direct them to the company’s online store to buy the product. While the Facebook-owned app released the shopping tool to its platform within the Instagram Stories, a media report suggests that Instagram will expand the shopping feature to allow users purchase products within the app itself, eliminating the step to visit the company website.

The new development suggests that the Facebook-owned app is further leveraging the user base of 1 billion as of June this year. With the impending rollout of advertisements in WhatsApp Status, Facebook is now seeking different revenue streams. Instagram’s shopping tool will not only serve as an extension to the experience many users are already familiar with but also offer a variety from popular brands that are continually promoting their products on the app. Instagram has nearly all big and small brands, especially that of clothing lines, which will have an additional advantage to boost their own marketplaces via Instagram’s Shopping tool.

The users won’t have to do much to buy the product they want to buy. While browsing Instagram’s photo feed, the users can directly tap on the ‘Buy’ button located below the photo of a product posted by the brand pages that they have followed on Instagram. Tapping the ‘Buy’ button will take the user to the company’s online marketplace, which is speculated to snatch a significant number of users who visit leading e-commerce websites in India to shop products online. According to analysts, Flipkart and Amazon dominate 80 per cent of the total online fashion market in India, which is currently valued at over $4 billion.

This is not the first time a tech company has spilled the beans on its plans to foray into the e-commerce platform. Earlier, Google was reported to make huge investments into Flipkart, however, it backed out after it sensed how Walmart officials were not very content with the $16 billion deal for Flipkart. However, Google was later learnt to enter the e-commerce space in India on its own. The Google Tez app, which is a payments app based on UPI, was launched in India with an idea of expanding the seller base, thereby, offering an ecosystem similar to that of an e-commerce platform.