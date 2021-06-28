Instagram to soon allow users to post content from desktop

Instagram was testing a new feature for web browser. (REUTERS Image)

Soon Instagram content creators will be able to create posts using the web browser on a desktop computer. The Facebook-led social media platform was found testing the feature for good by social media consultant Matt Navarra, who captured some screenshots demonstrating its functionality.

Facebook later confirmed the test in a statement to Bloomberg. Spokesperson Christine Pai reportedly said that since many people use Instagram from PC, to improve their experience they are testing the platform’s ability to create feed post on Instagram with desktop browser.

Navarra’s screenshots show that Instagram was testing on how to select aspect ratio, basic editing tools, apply built-in filters while making a post from browser. Although the feature is not live for all but the screenshot shows that it is highlighted in the top right of the screen with a message saying “Now you can create and share posts directly from your computer.” Instagram is planning for mass rollout soon.

Instagram, however, has been slow in rolling out features for its browser-based version. Direct messaging was made available last year. But social media professionals using third-party tools to create posts on desktops is now driving the app to start the feature on itself.