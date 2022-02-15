Instagram to let you like Stories without bombarding someone with DMs: All you need to know about new update

Stories will not have like counts like in the main feed where a user posts a picture to stay in the page until it is deleted.

Instagram is rolling out a new feature using which one can like someone’s Insta Story without reacting to it on DM. The feature called Private Story Likes will let a user show some appreciation for a story without bombarding the user’s inbox with DMs.

Earlier, a message box appeared on Insta stories, any response put on that space, it gets delivered in the user’s Direct Message inbox.

The announcement of the update was made by Instagram head Adam Mosseri. “So now, as you go through Stories, between send message and that little paper airplane, there will be a heart icon,” said his video. On tapping on the heart icon, the follower can send the author a ‘like’ and that will show up in the viewer sheet, not in the DM thread.

❤️ Private Story Likes ❤️



Starting to roll out today, you can now send some love by liking people’s stories without sending a DM.



Likes on stories are private and do not have counts. Rather, they appear as hearts next to people’s handles in your Stories view sheet. ???????? pic.twitter.com/l56Rmzgnnw — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 14, 2022

Stories will not have like counts like in the main feed where a user posts a picture to stay in the page until it is deleted. The Meta-backed platform has been testing hiding like counts on main feed for years before deciding to leave them on by default. Users, though, can opt to hide them on their posts.

The author of the story can’t display likes but can see who liked it on its view sheet where it shows who has viewed the story. The idea behind the new feature. Mosseri said it is to make users express more support for each other without clogging the author’s DM.