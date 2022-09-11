Instagram to let users repost other people’s posts, Reels; here are all the details

Popular photo and video sharing platform, Instagram has started testing the new ‘repost’ feature. The Meta-backed photo and video sharing platform has confirmed to TechCrunch that this new feature will allow reposting other user’s content on their timeline.

The upcoming feature will be similar to how tweets are retweeted, reshared which is quite common as to how Tumblr and Facebook also work. Reportedly this feature is also being tested for TikTok.

The ‘repost’ feature was first spotted by Matt Navarra, who is a social media consultant.

This is not the first time Instagram has allowed a reposting feature, previously users could share someone else’s post which their followers can see. Users can still share public posts but only on their Instagram story or direct messages for their followers to see.

With this new feature, users will be able to share others’ posts on their feed without the need to screenshot or by going through third-party apps to do so.

Looking at app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi’s Twitter handle, it can be made out that it’s been a while since Instagram has been working on this feature. The researcher has previously posted some screenshots depicting the feature.

#Instagram keeps working on the Repost feature 👀



The introductory screen has changed a bit 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/hV1AD4AGpi — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 9, 2022

Furthermore, the screenshots also show that users will also be able to share their own thoughts while sharing, similar to what happens on Twitter.

Other than this update, Instagram is also looking to expand its cross-platform sharing options to other platforms — Snapchat, Messenger or WhatsApp as well.

ALSO READ| Twitter to let Android users share tweets on Instagram Stories, Snapchat | Tech Tips