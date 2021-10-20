Instagram to let users post photos from desktop, collab with friends and share likes

Instagram Reels will get a pair of new music-focused features like Superbeat

Instagram: A week of reveals and announcements is in line for the picture sharing platform Instagram, with the first one being the announcement of “Collabs”. Collabs is a new feature which lets users jointly share the ownership of a single feed post or reel. Basically, the feature lets two accounts act as co-authors of a Reel or a post, and followers of each account would be able to see that the post or the Reel is jointly shared with another account. The comments, views and likes would be shared by both the accounts.

Collabs can be enabled from the tagging screen, and to co-author a post or a Reel, one account has to invite the other as collaborator. Only when the second account accepts the “collab” request can the collaboration be complete.

However, this is not the only announcement coming out this week. On Wednesday, the Facebook-owned platform is going to start testing a new way in which nonprofit fundraisers could be added to a post. This would be accessible by tapping on the ‘+’ button that can be found on the top right corner of the Instagram interface.

Thursday, however, will see another update that is much awaited, and that Instagram is much too late in delivering, honestly. Finally, the Facebook-owned platform will allow users to post photos and videos using the desktop browser. This is a very basic feature to come to the desktop, true, but Instagram’s focus on the desktop browser version of the app has not been the best, considering that even DMs came to the browser just last year.

Also on Thursday, Instagram Reels will get a pair of new music-focused features like Superbeat, which would add effects to a video in sync with the beats of a song. Moreover, Dynamic and 3D lyrics will also provide users with a more interesting way to display song lyrics in their videos.