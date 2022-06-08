Instagram to let users pin photos to their profile: How to use, other details

Photo sharing app Instagram will now let users pin up to three posts to better express themselves on their profile. The three posts can be photos or videos and can be pinned to the top of their profile. The company said the feature will give users more flexibility and let content creators identify them better. The feature is currently rolling out globally and is expected to continue growing.



How to pin your posts on profile



To pin a post, go to a specific photo or video and click the three dots in the top left corner. You can then choose “Pin to your profile.” Once you’ve done so, the post will appear in the top grid of your profile. The feature is very similar to ‘Featured Posts’ for Facebook, also a Meta-backed platform.

“Your profile is your space, so we’re looking for more ways to give you control over that experience,” said Instagram head Adam Mosseri announcing the feature on the company’s social media handles.

The new feature is a welcome addition for content creators who want to highlight a specific post. It can be useful for people who post frequently but don’t want to share all of their content in the same place or want a specific post to be the highlight of their profile for as long as they want and not be buried underneath other posts, like one they got maximum likes, shares, views, etc. Currently, users can only pin Stories to their profile. With the new feature, users can now also pin multiple posts to their profile.



This new feature makes the process of pinning a specific post and not a story a lot easier and more straightforward. The new feature works similarly to Twitter’s “Pin to your profile” feature and TikTok’s “Pinned videos” option, both of which let you pin content to the top of your profile.



As part of its ongoing efforts to improve the experience of its products, Meta has announced several new features for its most used Reels feature for Instagram and Facebook. One of these is a Sound Sync feature on Facebook Reels and added support for longer Instagram Reels of up to 90 seconds, up from the previous 60 seconds limit. It also introduced a variety of audio tools and templates to let creators be more creative with reels.