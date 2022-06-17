Instagram to become more TikTok-like with this upcoming update: Check details

Instagram has been testing a “new, immersive viewing experience in the main Home feed” since May. The idea behind such testing is to gather enough feedback and then, see, if said feature or changes could be implemented for all users. Looks like the first draft did not sit well with many users, which is clear from the responses on Instagram chief Adam Mosseri’s tweet announcing the test. Instagram isn’t giving up yet, so it seems.

???? Testing Feed Changes ????



We’re testing a new, immersive viewing experience in the main Home feed.



If you’re in the test, check it out and let me know what you think. ???????? pic.twitter.com/dmM5RzpicQ — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 3, 2022

The popular photo-sharing platform is making some tweaks to the way it was trying to approach a TikTok-style full-screen showing of photos and videos in feed earlier. The changes, it seems, have received a resounding approval of Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, also, who has taken to his own Instagram handle to hype them.

“We want to make it easier to discover content and connect with friends. Photos are still an important part of Instagram, and we’re working on ways to improve the way they show up in a full-screen feed too. Some people will start seeing this test soon. Excited to hear your feedback!” Zuckerberg wrote on Instagram.

Instagram is testing a full-screen feed and updated navigation apparently to make the experience more immersive. This means that photos and videos you see on your feed will take up more space than before—full-screen—and appear taller. There are two obvious downsides to this—captions could end up taking a backseat, but perhaps the biggest concern is the aspect ratio, so be prepared for a lot of empty, Instagram-generated backgrounds filling up the top and bottom in landscape photos you put up.

The updated navigation scheme will see Instagram keeping the options to add new post, like a post, and messaging at the top while search, Reels, and others will be at the bottom.

Do note that this is just a test, at the time of writing, so there is a 50-50 chance it may or may not get official for all users anytime soon.