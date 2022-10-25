Instagram testing new feature that will let users add songs to their profiles

Starting conversations on Instagram will soon be easier now as Instagram is said to be testing a new feature that will let users add songs to their profile page. Spotted first by the famous tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, the featured song will appear below the person’s bio on his or her Instagram profile page.

Paluzzi has shared screenshots of the feature showing how the feature works. He can be seen demonstrating the process of putting a song by going to the edit profile section.

As per the app researcher, the feature will apparently appear at the bottom of users’ Instagram profiles, underneath the links section. The screenshots further show, the song ‘Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley’ situated in the bio of the profile where the links are usually placed.

Instagram currently allows users to songs to their Stories which are self-destructing posts that appear for just 24 hours from the time of posting. The songs for Stories can be chosen from the app’s library from the third-party apps available on the system.

Other than this, there is no other update. It is anticipated that the music will automatically start playing once the profile is viewed. However, looking at the screenshots, it seems that users will be able to play the song from their profile.

This feature is similar to what was there on Myspace in 2006. The website was in partnership with Google and was reportedly one of the most visited websites in the US. Soon things took a turn when the partnership between both ended in 2009. However, it seems like the popularity of the feature didn’t die. Myspace is not the only app, the dating app, Hinge also allows its users to add songs to their profiles.

