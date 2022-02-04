Instagram ‘Take a Break’ feature available for all, will encourage young users to spend less time on app

Take a Break will be available on iOS immediately and will later roll out for Android users as well; maybe in a few weeks or so.

Instagram: Popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram today announced that its “Take a Break” feature is now available for users including those in India. The idea is to empower Instagram users to make informed decisions about the way they are spending their time on the platform.

Take a Break: About the feature

So basically, the feature will remind people as they have been scrolling the app for a certain amount of time. The feature will ask the users to take a break from Instagram and suggest that they should be setting reminders to take more breaks in the future. Moreover, users will be given tips to help them reflect and reset. In order to ensure that young people make use of this feature and are aware of it, they will be sent notifications suggesting that they should turn these reminders on.

Also Read: Instagram Reels guide: How to ‘Remix’ any public video on the platform like TikTok

The wellbeing of young people is important to us. We are focused on ensuring that the time spent on Instagram is intentional and people feel good about it, said Natasha Jog, Public Policy Manager, Instagram, Facebook India.

“With this context, we’ve launched ‘Take a Break’, to meaningfully improve the experience on Instagram for young people, parents and guardians. We aim to continue our work to create a safe and supportive environment on Instagram, so young people can use it to explore their interests, and find community,” she concluded.

The feature is designed to encourage users, particularly young ones, to spend less time on the app. Instagram was previously testing it in select markets like US, UK, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Now it is being expanded globally and available for all, including in India.

Take a Break will be an optional, but Instagram will nudge young users to turn on reminders to take more breaks from the photo-sharing platform. Instagram says it will also offer expert-backed tips to help users reflect and reset.

Also Read: Meet Instagram India’s top under 25 Instagrammers

Meta (formerly Facebook) came under the radar last year, when whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed startling details about the company’s internal research that had itself found Instagram could have a negative impact on the mental health of young users. Instagram had started testing the feature at around the same time.

Take a Break will be available on iOS immediately and will later roll out for Android users as well; maybe in a few weeks or so.