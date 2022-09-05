Instagram suspends PornHub’s account; know reason why

American photo and video sharing website Instagram has officially removed the account of PornHub as it received pressure from activists around the world. One of the main activists was the National Centre on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) which wanted Instagram to remove PornHub.

PornHub is infamous for allegedly monetising the sex trafficking as well as the sexual abuse of many victims which even includes children.

First reported by Variety, it has noted that at the time of its suspension, PornHub’s Instagram account had over 13.1 million followers and around 6,200 posts. The account would usually post “safe-for-work” content which would promote PornHub’s videos and performers and encouraged people to enter the pornography industry. However, it still operates its accounts on several other social media platforms such as Twitter.

The reason behind its suspension is not yet clear, although there are screenshots which were shared by anti-PornHub campaigner Laila Mickelwait who is also the founder of the “TraffickingHub” campaign: an advocacy group which has previously voiced intensions to shut down Pornhub publicly and at the same holding the designated people accountable for distributing, profiting from rape etc.

Through screenshots she claims that the account was taken down as it had violated the community guidelines.

Mickelwait in her statement posted on Twitter stated that by taking this step Instagram had made the “right decision by cutting ties with Pornhub”. She further stated that it was time for big tech companies like Google, Amazon Web Services, Reflected Networks and Microsoft Azure to follow the lead. She even included names like Visa, Mastercard, Discover, PayPal, Grant Thornton, Heinz, Unilever, Roku to join this and reject doing business with Pornhub.

She added that operating such websites is illegal in the United States as per the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.