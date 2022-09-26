Instagram Stories will soon run for 60 seconds without broken clips.

Love uploading long IG Stories but hate that video snips into smaller clips? Instagram is soon going to fix this problem. The Meta-owned photo-sharing app Instagram is said to be working on adding an ability to Stories that will support longer videos without snipping them into 15 seconds clips.

The company has confirmed TechCrunch that it is rolling out the ability to upload longer Stories on the app. Currently, the videos that are uploaded up to 60 seconds automatically get cut into 15-second clips. Instagram began testing this feature with select users last year and could soon roll out to worldwide users.

The newly made change is an interesting addition to the app, for both the users and viewers. Users will be able to post uninterrupted stories which will not be broken anymore. The upcoming feature will help view the entire story in one tap rather than tapping multiple times to view the story.

According to SocialMediaToday report, users will be able to make use of this feature by updating their Instagram app. They will then get a notification stating that their videos in Stories will no longer be broken up into segments. This feature will give users a flawless viewing experience.

Earlier, a Twitter user named Matt Navarra shared a post regarding Instagram working on this feature. He shared a screenshot confirming that Instagram will soon start rolling out the feature. On his Twitter, he wrote, “Instagram confirms videos under 60 seconds in stories will no longer be split into segments.”

Instagram Confirms Videos Under 60 Seconds in Stories will No Longer Be Split into Segments https://t.co/mRm1DyJAfK — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 23, 2022

This is not the first time Instagram increased the time limit of its video products. Earlier this year, the company recently increased the time period of Instagram Reels by up to 90 seconds. The previous limit was 60 seconds. Another major video-related change is that video posts that are shorter than 15 minutes will automatically be shared as Reel.

