Instagram could bring new ways to share music soon

By:
New Delhi | Published: May 13, 2019 11:46:55 AM

Facebook announced giving a makeover to its popular photo-sharing app at the F8 developers' conference last month

Instagram is reinventing music sharing on its platform. The Instagram Stories have now been spotted to be adding automatic lyrics stickers to music videos. Before making wider appearances, Instagram Stories’s lyrics sticker was first discovered by Jane Manchun Wong, a reverse engineer famous for her work.

Essentially, when you share music or a music video on Instagram Stories, it will generate lyrics automatically if the sticker is added. The video posted by Wong in April shows how it is done. Her Instagram Story features Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ music video along with real-time lyrics. We are not sure if Facebook is using its own engine to generate lyrics or relying on a third party.

Moreover, it seems that the lyrics recognition feature will work for English songs initially but more music in more languages could see support later when the official rollout begins. Instagram has not said anything on the lyrics feature as yet.

Instagram’s lyrics sticker will be an extension to the music service it brought last year. It allows users to add music to posts and Stories and customise them with photos, videos, and other frills.

In the recent news, Facebook announced giving a makeover to its popular photo-sharing app at the F8 developers’ conference last month. The company will add Create Mode to Instagram that will essentially provide for everything that isn’t a photo or a video, which users want to post. It will let users post long texts, a GIF against a solid colour background, and more. There will also be a new look to Stories, including new filters, their placement.

Snapchat, the primary source of inspiration for Facebook products, is, on the other hand, lagging behind now. The user base is stagnant, which is not alarming for the company, but at the same time raises questions about the app’s overall popularity against rivals. In order to gain an edge, Snap was recently rumoured to turn Snapchat into a gaming app where live game feeds will be shown over and above the existing features.

