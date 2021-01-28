Instagram Stories get a user-friendly redesign on desktop; everything to know

New feature in Instagram for desktop users to roll out soon.

Instagram is making accessing the app on the desktop easier with a new layout for viewing Stories. Instagram Stories will now appear in a convenient carousel way when viewed from a desktop. The redesign was tested last month and will soon roll out for all users. With the new design, all the Stories will be available in a carousel form with clickable previous and option for swiping to next to previous Stories.

This new feature will not only make Instagram Stories easier to access when working on a personal computer but also make it easier for users to keep track of where they are in the queue and how many new Stories were added etc. Both Windows and Mac OS users can access this feature.

Keeping the navigation the same, you can now see five Instagram Stories on your desktop at a time with one playing in the centre. As you finish one story, the next one starts playing automatically. You can also use the arrow button to a few next Stories before completing the previous story. The carousel with Stories keeps changing as you view new Stories.

The redesign will also have pause/play and volume buttons and direct reply feature to Stories just like when accessing them on a phone. All these features will come handy for business profiles accessed mostly through desktop but will be available to all users. The update that was being tested in a small group of users till last year will reportedly be rolled out this month.

Instagram keeps on adding features that not all users are always aware of. Some of its latest additions were; Reply/forward option for a specific message, a new way to switch between multiple accounts, vanish mode, mute someone’s Instagram story, send disappearing photos etc.