Instagram starts experimenting with TikTok-style full-screen videos on Home Feed: Details

Photos and video-sharing platform Instagram is mimicking yet another feature of another video making and sharing app TikTok. In the new feature that is undergoing trials full-screen, vertical video will be added to the feed, similar to that in TikTok.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri informed via a tweet that the image-sharing platform is currently testing a new immersive viewing experience in its Home Feed. He also asked for the feedback of the users who have already got it on their feeds.

With the new feature, the Home Feed will change considerably, allowing more space for visual content and pushing the navigation bar at the bottom. And another bar at the top. The bottom navigation bar will let users access reels, the discovery tab, and their profile page. The top bar will let you check notifications, create new posts and open messages etc.

The new feature is a move from Instagram to bring more video front and centre. Reels on Instagram have made people spend more time on the app as they push for more visual content.

Instagram has also gone to the extent of giving cash bonuses to the top Reels creators in order to make more people use it. The platform has also been investing in creator tools like Templates, letting creators use the Reels format for their videos.

The platform is also in the process of changing its ranking algorithm to reward original content over reposted stuff from other apps like TikTok