Instagram rolls out ‘Your Activity’ feature to show how much time you spend scrolling photos in app

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 9:49 PM

The Your Activity feature will show how much time a user spends on the app, in addition to giving the option to set daily limits

Instagram is now reportedly rolling out the You Activity feature (Source: The Verge)

Instagram is now getting a new feature aimed at giving you an insight into how much time you spend scrolling photos and videos in the app. Called Your Activity, the feature offers the user control over their usage patterns on the photo-sharing app so that it doesn’t adversely affect the digital wellbeing. The update is said to be rolling out to both Android and iOS users.

According to The Verge, the Facebook-owned app is now delivering the promise its parent company made at the F8 developers’ conference earlier this year. The Your Activity feature will show how much time a user spends on the app, in addition to giving the option to set daily limits and mute the push notifications from the people the user follows on the platform. The feature can be found in the hamburger menu in the profile tab.

This comes close on the heels of the advocacy propagated by most tech companies to maintain a balance between the digital life and actual life. Earlier this year, Google introduced Digital Wellbeing feature that tells the user how much time they spend on each app and even looking at the phone’s screen. Similarly, Apple has introduced Screen Time on iOS 12 to give users control over the time spent on apps.

Facebook also announced that it will make efforts towards the digital health of the users. There have been several reports pointing out to the disturbing statistics that show how people are more glued to their phone’s screen than ever. While Facebook has not introduced a feature offering similar services on the main Facebook app, its Instagram app is now getting it. The feature is likely to be available for all the users soon.

