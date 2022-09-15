Instagram rolls out Parental Supervision Tools, Family Center in India : Everything to know

As part of making the app safer for young ones, Instagram today announced the roll out of mew Parental Supervision Tools that will allow parents to set screen time limit for their children, keep a tab on account kids follow and be notified when children report someone on Instagram.

Meta launched Parental Supervision Controls and a Family Center in the US in March this year, and is now rolling it out to India. The company will be working Kidsstoppress.com- a platform for parenting needs, to engage with parents and spread awareness of these tools.

“The safety of our community is of paramount importance to us at Meta. The supervision tools and the Family Center will add to our efforts on keeping young people safe. Our intention is to strike the right balance for young people’s desire for some autonomy when using Instagram, but also allows for supervision in a way that supports conversations between parents and young people when it is helpful. We’re thankful to all our expert partners in this space, who’s insights we continuously draw from, including for our launches today,” said Natasha Jog, head of Public policy at Meta, while commenting on the launch.

The second effort put forth by the company to educate parents on digital services is launch of Family Center- an education hub where parents can access resources like useful articles, videos and tips on topics like how to talk to young people about social media. It will also have resources like ‘Dealing with Exam Stress’ guide, ‘Building Health Digital Habits’ and guides to creating safe spaces, managing your mental health and also video tutorials for parents on how to use the new Supervision Tools to get the most out of the platform. The company has joined hands with Yuvaa, a youth media and insights company, to drive awareness about these resources too. The Center will be available in English and Hindi.

