Instagram rolls out new features to focus on faces and mention your friends in Stories

Focus button will appear next to the Superzoom option under the record button.

Instagram has officially rolled out a new camera feature called Focus that lets the users produce the Bokeh effect by bringing the subject or a face to focus while blurring the background. This new feature will be helpful for the users who do not own a smartphone with dual cameras touted to bring out the Bokeh effect. Besides, Instagram has also introduced @mention sticker that allows mentioning Instagram friends in stickers. While the Focus feature is available on both Android and iOS, the @mention sticker is currently rolling out on iOS.

The new Focus feature can be found next to Superzoom option in the record button. When you enter the Focus mode, the subject in the shot comes into focus while the background gets blurred softly. After the shot is taken, you can also apply filters and stickers before posting it. The photo can be posted as a Direct message or an Instagram Story.

Focus is available on iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, as well as select Android devices. It is rolling out the Instagram version 39.0 for iOS and Android.

The @mention feature will work in the Story camera wherein after taking a shot, you can open the Story tray and pick the @mention option. After that, you need to type the username of the contact you want to mention in the Story. Select from the options that appear as results. You can also rotate, resize, and place the @mention sticker wherever you wish to.