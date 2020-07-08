Instagram rolls out feature to pin comments; Check availability and how to use

Pinning an Instagram comment is simple.

Instagram: Instagram rolls out of its pinned comments feature! Facebook-owner photo sharing app had started the testing of its pinned comments feature back in May. On Tuesday, the social media platform started the official roll out of the feature, it announced in a post on microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday night. The feature is being rolled out everywhere, it added.

Instagram pinned comments: About the feature

The feature allows users to pin any three comments to the top of the thread of comments on a post. This can set the tone of the comments as positive. Moreover, the rest of the comments which are negative or abusive can be moderated.

This feature was tested at the same time that Instagram released a feature to bulk-delete comments, with the latter feature being live for two months now.

Instagram features: How to pin comments

Pinning an Instagram comment is simple. Swipe the comment that you want to pin to the left. The options available to manage the comments include deleting the comment, reporting the comment as well as replying to a comment. Now, the left-most icon in these options, which will now be four in number, is a pushpin icon, clicking on which will pin the comment at the top.

The social media platform has, for a few years now, been working on curbing abuse, misinformation and harassment on its posts, and has, in this direction, worked on the comment moderation aspect. The platform uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to block offensive comments automatically, and similar tools also warn the users about a potentially offensive or harmful caption before they post a picture. While pinned comments is neither a tool as effective in that regard, nor is it the most required one at the moment, it can still help popular influencers, businesses or celebrities to moderate the comments on their posts in a better manner.