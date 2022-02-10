Instagram rolls out bunch of new safety features including bulk delete options, review interactions: All you need to know

Limits, Block and Multi block, Control Comments: Here are other important features on Instagram.

Instagram keeps bringing new updates for its billions of users, all thanks to the growing popularity of the platform among people of all age groups. The privacy/ security issues have taken the driver’s seat with Instagram rolling out a set of new features to make it easier for users to interact with their followers and expand their reach on the platform.

As a part of Safer Internet Day initiatives, users on Instagram can now delete comments and posts in bulk, review past interactions on their profile and even search for the posts by date. The feature is now available for users and can be accessed from a new section on a user’s profile, ‘Your Activity’.

“We’re rolling out ‘Your Activity,’ a new experience for people to see and manage their IG activity in one place. People can bulk manage (delete, archive) their content (posts, stories, IGTV and Reels), their interactions (comments, likes, story sticker reactions, etc.) and more,” Instagram Comms tweeted the other day. Check the tweet here.

Instagram rolled out ‘Take a Break ‘ feature earlier this month. This feature will basically ask the users to take a break from Instagram and suggest that they should be setting reminders to take more breaks in the future.

Besides letting the users delete comments in bulk, the rollout will also let users find recently archived or deleted content, check out their search history, links that you have opened, as well as the time spent on Instagram. You will also be able to download your information. In order to access Your Activity, visit your profile and tap on the menu button in the upper right corner. You will find the option there.

Limits: This feature on Instagram automatically hides comments and DM (Direct Messages) requests from people who don’t follow you, or only recently started following you. This feature will allow users to hear more from long-standing followers, while limiting contact from those who might only be coming to your account to target you. You can simply go to the privacy setting to get this feature started.

Control Comments: This filter on Instagram automatically removes offensive words/phrases and bullying comments. You can also create your own list of words or emojis that you don’t want to see in the comments section. In order to enable this feature, you simply have to go to “Filters” in the Comment Controls section. Moreover, you can also choose who you want to allow to comment on your posts or you can block commenters.

Hidden Words: Instagram has rolled out a Hidden Words feature which allows users to filter abusive DM requests that are likely to be “spammy or low-quality”. It also lets you automatically filter offensive words, phrases, and emojis into a hidden folder.

Sensitive Content Control: In order to avoid posts that might be upsetting, Instagram limits the visibility of certain posts that have been flagged by the community for containing sensitive content. The setting was launched to reduce hate speech, bullying, and harmful content on the platform.

Restrict: Users can now restrict someone by swiping left on a comment through the Privacy tab in Settings, or directly on the profile of the account he/she intends to restrict. Once this feature is enabled, comments on your posts from a person you have restricted will only be visible to that person. You can choose to view the comment by tapping “See Comment”; approve the comment so everyone can see it; delete it or ignore it. You won’t receive any notifications for comments from a restricted account.

Manage Like Counts: In order to give control to you on your Instagram experience, Instagram has given the option to hide like counts on all the posts you see in your feed. You can do this by visiting the new Posts section in Settings. You’ll also have the option to hide like counts on your own posts, so others can’t see how many likes your posts get, and you can do this on a post-by-post basis.

Pinned Comments: Besides removing negative comments, Instagram also gives users an easy way to amplify and encourage positive interactions. Pinned Comments gives users a way to set the tone for their account and engage with their community by pinning a select number of comments to the top of their comments section.

Block and Multiblock: Users can block accounts they don’t want to interact with. This feature will block any user from seeing and commenting on their posts, Stories, Reels, and Live broadcasts. Instagram does not tell people when they’ve been blocked, or who has blocked them, and you can unblock an account at any time.

In addition to this, Instagram has rolled an update to its blocking feature by making it even harder for someone who you’ve already blocked from contacting you again via a new account. This way, whenever you decide to block someone on Instagram, you’ll have the option to both block their account and pre-emptively block new accounts that person may create in future.