Instagram removes Shop tab to seemingly simplify user experience: Details

Instagram has recently been evolving and introducing several new features now and then. The popular photo-sharing website is currently making changes to the navigation bar. The app has already started removing the Shop app for some users. Users suggest the Shop tab has been replaced by a Notifications tab.

The Shopping tab has been shifted to a second menu mixed with options like settings and saved posts.

In order to confirm the same, Meta spokesperson Anne Yeh spoke with The Verge which verified that the changes were part of a test which was conducted by the platform with selective users. This is to further simplify the user experience.

Instagram had introduced the Shop tab nearly two years ago at the time of the pandemic when online shopping was the only option left. Creators, brands and small business owners sold their products for sale. In addition to this, the users were able to instantly purchase the items online.

But this was not it. The Shop tab even gave users customised recommendations, conducted live streams and more. Instagram even enabled an option where the user and seller could negotiate sale deals via DMs.

However, it now seems that Instagram is now planning to move in a different direction. Since the removal of this feature might be happening in phases. There are reports that Instagram will completely remove the Shop tab by 2023.

Instagram has currently been in the news a lot. Instagram will soon allow users to run Stories for 60 seconds without broken clips. This is in accordance with the users tapping on the Story each time they need to move forward. Other than this, the company is also testing a Nudity protection feature which will safeguard users from unsolicited content.

ALSO READ| iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on: A bitter pill for Android brands to swallow?