Instagram Reels guide: How to ‘Remix’ any public video on the platform like TikTok

Here’s how to try out the new feature and post it on your profile:

Instagram: Good news for Instagram Reels fans! Popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram is expanding its Remix feature to all public videos and not just Reels. In this, a user will be able to make a Remix video where you can yourself be there in the video and share it in your Instagram timeline. The video-sharing app took to Twitter to share the news.

“We love seeing our community get creative with a Remix moment on Reels. Starting today, we are rolling out a feature where you can Remix any new public video that you see on Instagram”, read Instagram’s official Twitter handle. The videos posted prior to this launch will however not be affected, the statement noted.

We love seeing our community get creative with a Remix moment on Reels. ????



Starting today, we are rolling out a feature where you can Remix any new public video that you see on Instagram. ????



Videos posted prior to this launch will not be affected. pic.twitter.com/X8zH7QV8wS — Instagram (@instagram) January 20, 2022

1- Choose your favorite video on the platform

2- Hit the three dots in the upper right corner of eligible videos

3- You’ll see the ‘Remix this video’ option there

4- Try out the new feature and share the post on your profile

The Remix feature was one of the most anticipated features on the photo and video sharing platform. Before this, the feature was immensely popular on video sharing platform Tiktok which was banned in 2020 due to security concerns.

