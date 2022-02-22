Instagram now wants you to spend more time scrolling through your feed, updates daily limit option

Earlier, users were allowed to choose 10 minutes and 15 minutes as time limit options for restricting their daily access to the app.

Instagram has tweaked its ‘daily limit’ feature and changed the minimum time one can spend on the app from 10 minutes to 30 minutes. The photo and video sharing application introduced the ‘Your activity’ feature in 2018 to track how much time users are spending on the app, but in the latest development the 10 minutes and 15 minutes checkbox were removed making 30 minutes the minimum limit to be set. The new development comes a few days after Instagram released its’ Take a Break’ feature that lets users take intervals between spending time on the app.

The users can not set the daily time limit option to 30 minutes, 45 minutes, one hour, two hours and maximum three hours in a day.

Earlier, users were allowed to choose 10 minutes and 15 minutes as time limit options for restricting their daily access to the app.

The new feature was first spotted by TechCrunch. Instagram is alerting users about the new development through a pop up that appears on the top of the feeds, asking them to update the daily time limit option. New changes in settings were made post the announcement of Meta’s Q4 2021 earnings.

Instagram also made the announcement on Twitter. “We changed the ‘daily limit’ options to avoid sending people multiple notifications at the same time”, said the company.

With the ‘Take A Break’ feature users get full-screen reminders to leave the app and the reminders can come after a maximum through 10 minutes interval and can go up to 30 minutes interval. The feature was aimed at giving users more control over how they interact with social media. Users can use the feature to set reminders to take a break from scrolling through Instagram.