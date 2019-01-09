Instagram now the most preferred platform for brand marketing: Report

Nearly 88 per cent brand custodians felt that influencer marketing has the potential to drive engagement and reach.

Instagram, the most popular social networking app has emerged as the top pick for brands when it comes to influencer marketing, according to a report. Facebook’s photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram leads as the primary choice of brands and 77 per cent brands see it as a huge potential, followed by Facebook at 54 per cent, according to a report by integrated influencer marketing platform Buzzoka. The survey was conducted with over 500 brands and content creators in order to provide holistic understanding of influencer marketing ecosystem in India.

It noted that 69 per cent brands spend USD 50,000 per year on influencer campaign, however 27 per cent brand go ahead and spends USD 1,00,000 per year. Over half the brand custodians considered branding and reach as their primary objective to use influencer marketing, it added. Nearly 88 per cent brand custodians felt that influencer marketing has the potential to drive engagement and reach, with 33 per cent brand custodians consider content quality as a key proposition before finalising influencer for campaigns.

YouTube as a platform has seen a huge rise in influencer marketing due to higher consumption of videos, it said adding that 65 per cent brand custodians felt that the customer quality acquired from influencer marketing is better compared to other marketing channels.

The report noted that 88 per cent brands feel common people play important role in the influencer marketing ecosystem. For 2019, it expects 73 per cent brands to spend more on influencer marketing and the top three platforms would be Instagram (69 per cent), LinkedIn (8 per cent) and TikTok (8per cent).