Instagram now lets you post Reels on Facebook, here’s how to do it

Instagram that has become one of the most preferred platforms for content creators has received a new update. Meta has announced the roll out of cross posting feature for Instagram Reels on Facebook alongside the updates to Reels.

Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, shared about the update by posting a video and a caption reading “We are launching a few new Reels features to make it fun and easy for people to find + share more entertaining content — ‘Add Yours’ Sticker, IG-to-FB Crossposting, FB Reels Insights” on Twitter. However, to do so, user will have to link his or her Facebook and Instagram account. While the cross-posting of the Reels is new, Instagram users have been able to post stories and posts across platform in a single tap.

Meta has also announced launch of new features for Reels to Instagram and Facebook. The company is rolling out an “Add Yours” sticker for Reels across both social media platforms. Aimed at helping creators build a connect with their followers, the new “Add Yours” sticker allows creators to enter a prompt engaging other users to post in response on the same or related topic. The Sticker also has an attribution link which can be turned on or off anytime you want. This link basically lets you take credit in case you have started a trend. To view other IG stories that have been posted by public in response to a particular prompt, simple click on that “Add Your Sticker.” To see the responses that have been posted in response to your “Add Yours” prompt, go to your Instagram story and click on sticker to see who’s participated. Meta has also announced the launch of Stars- the virtual items that can be used by fans to show their support for a content creator.