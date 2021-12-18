Instagram now lets you embed your profile on third-party websites, respond to comments with Reels

Instagram is surprising users with new features before the new year rolls.

Instagram is surprising users with new features before the new year rolls. The latest addition is a profile embed feature where users will get a miniature version of their profile that they can embed on third party websites or link to other user’s profiles just like they embed a certain post, without mentioning the username.

Other year-ender features that Instagram is rolling out is the Playback mode for Instagram stories and Reels visual replies. In this Playback feature, users can compile upto 10 stories to share with their followers to show their year in a flashback. The Reels Visual Replies let you respond to comments with a Reels video of up to 60 seconds.

Instagram profile embed feature

The Instagram profile embed feature was announced by Adam Mosseri on Friday via a Twitter video. Mosseri in his tweet mentioned that the Meta-owned company in a bid to extend its Instagram photo and video embed feature will now allow embedding a miniature version of their profile on a website.

The latest feature which will give a sneak peek of a particular Instagram handle on a third-party handle is available in the US for now. With this feature, creators, brands, business account holders will highlight their profile on third-party websites. The company is yet to share the timeline of its global rollout.

Instagram visual replies

The company head also talked about the other two features announced by photo-sharing platform earlier this week, Instagram Playback and Reels Visual Replies. The Visual Replies option is available while posting a reply to a comment. You can select it to create a video reply and the comment will appear as a sticker.

Mosseri recommended content creators to use the feature to engage with followers and increase their follower base.