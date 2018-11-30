Instagram now lets you choose ‘Close friends’ to share Stories

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 5:00 PM

Users can now make a list on its "Stories" to share it with the people they've selectively added.

It is a global roll-out and to add people to their list, users need to go to their profile and tap on “Close Friends” in the side menu.

Popular photo-sharing platform Instagram on Friday announced its users can now make a “close friends” list on its “Stories” to share it with the people they’ve selectively added.

It is a global roll-out and to add people to their list, users need to go to their profile and tap on “Close Friends” in the side menu.

“Only you can see your close friends list and no one can request to be added, so you can feel comfortable adjusting it at any time. When you share to Stories, you’ll see the option to share with just the people on your ‘Close Friends’ list,” the Facebook-owned company wrote in a blog post.

If someone has added you to their list, you will see a green badge when you’re viewing their stories. You’ll also see a green ring around their profile photo in the Stories tray, the company added.

Instagram’s Stories lets users post images and videos that vanish after 24 hours.

Like Snapchat, the photos and videos shared in an Instagram Story can’t be viewed once 24 hours have elapsed.

