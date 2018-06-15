Instagram no longer working on this creepy feature

Instagram Stories are ephemeral in nature so they disappear after 24 hours

Instagram is dialling down on one of its features that stirred quite an uproar among some users a few days back. The Facebook-owned company in February confirmed that it is testing a feature that informed users if somebody screenshots their Story. While this feature was welcomed by some, a proportionately bigger number of users criticised it, partly because they didn’t want those people to know if they were being stalked. The company has now told BuzzFeed News that it has shut down this testing programme.

The Instagram Stories are ephemeral in nature so they disappear after 24 hours, no matter whether you send them to your contacts as a Direct message or share as your own Instagram Story. The only way to preserve them is to screenshot them, which many people have been doing, probably since the feature was introduced. However, the company to make things more transparent began testing a feature to let a small group of random users know about the screenshots of their Stories being taken by others.

The Facebook-owned company has told BuzzFeed News that it is no longer testing this feature and no screenshot messages will be sent to the users. This feature originally belongs to Snapchat before it was copied by Instagram, although in a testing stage. Of all the features Instagram has aped from Snapchat, the screenshot notification feature has now been killed, for good and for bad.

Instagram was recently reported to be working on multiple features including a slow-motion camera, Stories calendar, mute profiles, and Stories reactions. While these features are in the testing phase, all of them may or may not make it to the stable version, or even the beta version. What offerings Instagram has up its sleeves, only time will tell.