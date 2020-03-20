Instagram may soon let you send Snapchat-like disappearing text messages

The feature is now under development stage.

Facebook owned Instagram is working on a new feature that will enable users to send disappearing messages. Just like in Snapchat, user messages will disappear after the other person has read them, according to a report by TechCrunch. The feature is now under development stage and is not even ready for testing yet.

How does it work

User has to swipe from direct messages. This will lead the user to enter in a dark mode where he or she can send messages. Once the person on the other end has read the message, the sent message will disappear. In fact the received messages will also disappear when the user exits ths chat box, similar to the workings of Snapchat.

The development was confirmed by an official that the feature is in a very early stage and the company is not testing externally yet. However, there was no timeline given as to when can a user expect the new feature.

The report said that Instagram has had good success using some of the Snapchat features like stories. The Instagram Stories feature receives 500 million users on a daily basis whereas Snapchat has 218 million users. This resulted in Snapchat witnessing a shrink in its users, however, the image sharing application is doing good for itself. The report highlights that if Instagram successfully brings the feature for disappearing texts, Instagram Direct will appeal to larger audience and it might steal the thunder for Snapchat

Meanwhile, Twitter is also following Snapchat for stories and has been testing for disappearing posts called Fleets. According to IANS, the testing began in Brazil. The feature is reportedly brought because some people are not comfortable with tweets that are permanent or are retweeted. The report said that if it works, the company is likely to take this feature on a global scale.