Instagram may roll out this new feature for its users – How will it benefit users?

Ever since its launch, Instagram has been one of the popular apps to share thoughts and emotions via photos. The photo-sharing app has come a long way to become a must-have on every smartphone. The app came up with video format a while back, however, Instagram is said to be making a huge change that’ll put it in competition with Google’s YouTube.

According to a report in WSJ, Instagram may be planning to come up with a new feature that allows its users to post hour long videos. With this, Instagram is opening a plethora of creative ideas to users. This new rumoured update will soon wave off the video length constraints. If Instagram goes ahead and comes up with this new feature, then it will put it in direct competition with YouTube and even pose a threat to its parent company, Facebook.

As of now, Instagram allows its users to upload a video with a maximum length of 60 seconds whereas, on Instagram stories, a user can upload stories limited to a length of 15 seconds only.

What should be kept in mind is that since the plan in under tentative tag, the social media platform could eventually scrap the entire idea and decide not to go ahead with hour-long videos.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Instagram may be working on a new feature. As per the report in the WSJ, it quoted ‘will focus on vertical video’. That means just like Instagram Stories, posts on Instagram could see vertical videos as well.

Another thing which looms under suspicion is that it is not clear if Instagram would allow longer videos in Stories section or the main feed.

As of now, the report doesn’t divulge into any specific timeline or timeframe as to when this feature will be rolling out. However, with frequent updates, we should not be surprised if Instagram may just drop the feature unannounced.