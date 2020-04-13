Instagram Live: Make your ‘Live’ totally engaging

Take the leap and go Live soon.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, people from all around the world are practising social distancing and are trying to stay safe indoors. Everyone, including all your friends and even your favourite celebrities, are going Live on Instagram these days, and here you are wondering why it’s such a deal? Well, of course, it is! Instagram Live is a great way to show your followers the real, authentic you—and connect with them like never before. Interestingly, in India, Instagram Live views have increased more than 60%.

So, take the leap and go Live soon. But before you do that, make sure you know these tricks of the trade to make your Live truly engaging:

Countdown your Live: Making sure your followers know well in advance when you will be going live is important to increase visibility. And with the Countdown sticker, you can ensure they know very well when your Live is about to begin—a day in advance, post a countdown sticker letting your fans know when to count down till the moment you go Live.

Test your connection beforehand: The worst thing that can happen during your Live is that you drop out mid-way, leaving fans and viewers confused and waiting for you to return. To avoid this, make sure you test

your connectivity in advance by doing a random live, or ask a friend to try it out for you to make sure everything’s ready for go time!

Question them: Going live is a fun way to engage with your fans in real time, and answer their questions in person. Adding the Questions sticker to your live is a cool way to engage with fans – and answer them through the Live.

Invite a friend: Inviting a friend, fellow creator or celebrity on to your Live is a great element of surprise for the people who have tuned. Doing this will not only help increase your own audience base, but by bringing another person onto your live, you increase your reach amongst a wider network.

Share in the moment: A Live is all about being natural and in the moment. Your fans tune in, because they want to see and connect with the real you. So while preparing in advance is important, always remember not to be overproduced. Be your own unique, authentic and casual self, and hold the camera yourself so your fans can see your face.

Shout out to a few fans as they tune in: For many a friend, family or fan, a callout from the person they adore on Live is a huge deal that can make their day. That aside, it’s also a great way to connect with your fans and viewers during Live—so every once a while call out to a new viewer who joined in, or fulfil a request that has been made to you via the comments section to get even more traction on your Live.