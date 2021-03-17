Instagram lets you recover deleted posts and stories: here is how to do it

New feature by instagram to recover deleted content. (Reuters Image)

You can now recover deleted posts on Instagram with its new much-needed Recently Deleted feature. A protection layer has also been added so that hackers do not compromise your accounts and delete posts that you have shared or use deleted photos. The feature will be available for both Android and iPhone users in a phased manner. So not all users will get access to the feature immediately.

Users can also permanently delete content from the Recently Deleted folder. All the photos, reels, stories, IGTV videos, that you decide to take down will be present in the Recently Deleted folder so that the user can access the content in future. But the deleted stories will stay in the folder not longer than 24 hours and the rest of the content for a maximum of 30 days after which it will automatically disappear.

How to restore deleted Instagram posts

–Update your app or install the latest version from Google Play or App Store

–Go to your profile

–Tap on the hamburger menu present on the top-right corner and get inside Settings

–Go to Account in Settings and tap on Recently Deleted

–You will see all the posts you have deleted in the last 30 days.

–Tap a post you want to restore and then tap the three dots icon at the top

–Now you will be given the option to recover or permanently delete the post

–Tap Restore to recover the post

–While restoring content you have to verify that it’s you with a one-time password on your phone number or email ID for security reasons

–Enter the code and tap Confirm

–Your deleted Instagram post has been successfully recovered.