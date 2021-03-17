Instagram lets you recover deleted posts and stories: here is how to do it

All the photos, reels, stories, IGTV videos, that you decide to take down will be present in the Recently Deleted folder so that the user can access the content in future.
New feature by instagram to recover deleted content. (Reuters Image)
You can now recover deleted posts on Instagram with its new much-needed Recently Deleted feature. A protection layer has also been added so that hackers do not compromise your accounts and delete posts that you have shared or use deleted photos. The feature will be available for both Android and iPhone users in a phased manner. So not all users will get access to the feature immediately.
Users can also permanently delete content from the Recently Deleted folder. All the photos, reels, stories, IGTV videos, that you decide to take down will be present in the Recently Deleted folder so that the user can access the content in future. But the deleted stories will stay in the folder not longer than 24 hours and the rest of the content for a maximum of 30 days after which it will automatically disappear.