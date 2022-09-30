Instagram launches Notes feature that will allow users to share short-notes, here’s how to use it | Tech Tips 

Popular photo-sharing app, Instagram has been adding several features to its app recently. From removing the Shop tab to introducing the ability to share YouTube Music, the list of Instagram’s new features is long and endless.

Adding to these, the company has now introduced a new update called Notes that will show up in the app’ DM.

A text-based feature mainly, Notes will allow users to share what’s on their mind with their friends using not more than 60 characters. In short, the new feature will let user share short notes with their followers which will show up in the latter’s DMs. The feature is enabled by default in the updated version of the Instagram app.

The new feature can come in handy to the creators, influencers and businesses for sharing news, updates and other important information.

To add an Instagram Note, here’s what you need to do:

Firstly, open your Instagram app and head over to the DMs tab.

Click on the ‘Your Note’ option which will open a new page.

Add your note.

Once the note is written, it will be available for viewing to your followers for the next 24 hours. Followers

can even reply to these Notes if they want.

Like Instagram Stories, you will have two options for choosing your audience for the Note- Followers who you follow and Close Friends.

Instagram is also working on another important update that will let Instagram Stories run for straight 60 seconds instead of snipping into shorter 15-second clips. The company began testing this feature last year and is expected to soon roll out to users.

