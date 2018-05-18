Instagram launches new feature – What it is and how it works? Explained here

On May 17, Instagram announced that they have launched this new feature.

One of the most popular social media tools, Instagram just launched a new update. With this update, Instagram users on Android can now share posts of anyone as their stories. On May 17, Instagram announced that they have launched this new feature. What Instagram believes is that this new feature will inspire people to share a feed as their story. For example, when you are on Instagram and you like a post from a friend who is raising money for a cause or a photo of a new design from your favourite brand, now you can now quickly share that post as a sticker to your story for your friends and followers to see.

How to share a feed post as your story

In order to share a feed post to your story, you need to tap the paper airplane button, also the share button, which can be seen below the post. Now, if your app is updated, you can see the option at the top which will allow you to create a story. You just need to tap on it and if you want you can customize the background as you feel like to share your story.

What is interesting is that every story you post in this manner will display the original poster’s username. When you see a post in someone’s story, you can tap it to check out the original post and see more from the person who created it.

A user can only share posts from public accounts as well. In case you don’t want your posts shared to be shared by someone else as their stories then you can opt out in settings.

Meanwhile, at Google I/O, the tech giant announced that they will be focusing on the ‘digital wellbeing’ of the users. Thus they introduced several features in major apps as well as in the next version of Android, the Android P. Now following the suite, Facebook-owned app Instagram will offer its users a comprehensive view of the hours spent on the platform in an effort to minimise the overuse.