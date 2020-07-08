Instagram launches its TikTok rival ‘Reels’ in India; how to use and everything you need to know

The feature would be integrated with the Instagram app itself. (Image: Facebook)

Instagram short video feature: Facebook’s photo-sharing platform Instagram announced that it is testing for a new feature for short form video sharing in India, which would pose as a strong competitor to apps like Chingari, Mitron, Roposo and Moj. The feature is being called Reels as of now. The giant said that it has roped in creators from Google’s YouTube as well as TikTok to add content on Reels. The feature comes at a time when the Indian government last week banned popular short-form video sharing app TikTok due to its Chinese links, after tensions emerged between the two countries at LAC.

This makes India the fourth country for the testing of the feature. Reels is currently also being tested in Brazil, France as well as Germany.

The feature will be rolled out for Indian users from 7:30 pm on July 8, and users would be able to check out content posted by Ammy Virk, Jahnavi Dasetty aka Mahathalli, Radhika Bangia and Indrani Biswas aka Wondermunna, among many others.

Instagram Reels: How to use

The feature would be integrated with the Instagram app itself. Here’s how users can create short videos.

Users can access the Reels option by going to the in-app camera option and choosing Reels from the various modes already present at the bottom of the screen.

Users can then record as well as edit a 15-second video using various tools like in-app music tracks, custom audio, slowing down or speeding up parts of the video, or the ‘Align’ option which helps users maintain their position on the camera when recording multiple cuts in a single video. Several augmented reality effects are also being offered to make the video content more fun and engaging.

The Reels videos would be visible in a dedicated section on the Explore page of the Instagram app. This decision was taken based on the feedback taken from content creators in other countries, who demanded a separate space. Moreover, just like IGTV, users would also have their own Reels section on their own profile where other users can find all the Reels made by a particular user.