Instagram launches IGTV app for long-form videos, reaches 1 billion monthly active users

Instagram has reached a new milestone for its photo and video sharing platform. The Facebook-owned app now has 1 billion monthly active users since its launch and to mark the occasion, it has launched a new standalone app just for the long-form videos. Pegged as a move to take on YouTube and Twitter’s Periscope, Instagram’s new IGTV app will feature videos only, so that the content creators can cater to the video-loving audience. There will be a tab dedicated to videos in the main Instagram app, as well.

The IGTV app is now available to download on Android and iOS worldwide. To get started, the users just need to tap on the suggested Instagram (or Facebook) account and you will see personalised recommendations of the pages and content creators who you would likely follow.

IGTV has been built on a simple idea of letting people watch without having to make efforts of entering a search term and wait for the results. Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom said that IGTV is like a TV that you simply turn on and start watching. While there will be a new platform for both content creators and video lovers, it will also open a new space for monetisation via advertisements. The content creators can directly upload videos on IGTV, which will also be available on the main Instagram app.

While Instagram has given the ability to post videos on the platform, they had a time restriction. With IGTV, this is changing as up to 10 minutes of videos can be shared, with big brands and content creators who can post hour-long videos. Additionally, the company is looking to end these time limits in future, practically giving unlimited video lengths. While there won’t be any ad-supported videos on IGTV for now, it would eventually migrate to a revenue-sharing model.