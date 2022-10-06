Instagram is testing new ways to show you more ads

Instagram is testing new ways to show its users more ads in feed, Meta said in a blog post. The blog mentions that the company is bringing out these changes for business owners to connect and enhance their brand, which will help them to grow their business.



Instagram has come up with four types of advertisement formats which it says will help business owners to advertise their work more.

The photo-sharing app is kicking-off things by giving businesses free access to music from the Meta Sound Collection library that they would be able to use in ads shown during Reels.

Business owners will be able to select a song from the library directly. The app can automatically select the most suitable song for them as well.



Next, Instagram is working on bringing ads to its Explore tab that it sayswill help business owners reach their target audience in the initial phases. The company is also planning to test ads in the profile feeds. However, this will happen only for non-teen, public profiles, it adds.



Instagram believes that advertisements on profile pages will provide businesses with an opportunity to expand their reach while at the same time giving users a personalised ad experience.



Users who engage with ads on the platform will further be shown more ads from similar businesses, Instagram says. Instagram will rely on machine learning for this, it adds.

Instagram is also ready to rollout AR Ads which it has been testing for some time. These ads will be available for both feed and stories which will offer potential buyers with immersive augmented reality ad experience, the company says. The AR experience is said to be powered by Spark AR.

