Instagram is making it easier to find Reels so it can better take on TikTok

Social media platform Instagram, which has introduced a new feature Reels for its users, is set to introduce a dedicated space to check Reels. The company has been testing it and has added a separate button in the bottom of the app where the navigation bar is placed. With the new button, which is placed instead of the Explore button will allow users to access random Reels video. Explore button, on the other hand, has been moved up to the top within the app. After watching one particular video, the users can simply swipe next to other videos. As of now, Reels option could be accessed via the Search button. The new settings are expected to help Instagram take on TikTok.

Currently, the option of a new Reels button has been made available by the company for some users across countries with only a handful in India. Looks like the company is testing the waters as no official announcement has been made on the same and it is not directly available in the app’s latest upgrade. For those who have received the updated version of the app, they can find the Explore option on the top right corner next to the DM icon.

To be sure, Reels has been offered by Facebook-owned Instagram for users to make quick and short videos, to take on popular Tiktok. In India, Reels was introduced at a time when the government banned TikTok along with 58 other Chinese apps over security issues. Earlier this month, the US government also announced a ban on Tiktok which will come in effect after 45 days of announcement.

Meanwhile, Reels has been receiving criticism for not having a dedicated page and therefore, they at times remain unseen among other videos like IGTV. However, the recent changes is likely to give Reel videos their own space within the application.