Instagram is changing: From updated logo to new typeface; here’s everything to know

Instagram is coming with a facelift in order to embrace continued evolution and to help it “create more immersive and inclusive experiences.” A visual refresh will be launched this week that’s designed to help the platform create more inclusive experiences. The new features include a brighter logo, a more prominent typeface, and a variety of marketing layouts. The company noted that the new design is part of its ongoing evolution to better serve its users.

The new typeface, which is called Instagram Sans, is inspired by the company’s logo. It features a variety of global scripts and is said to be a contemporary take on the geometric and grotesque styles. Some of the new variants include Bold, Medium, Condensed, and Light. Instagram also noted that the new typeface was inspired by the company’s logo.

“Instagram Sans is a new way for our global community to express themselves on Instagram in places like Stories and Reels,” the company said. “While designing this new typeface, our goal was to make Instagram Sans globally accessible. We partnered with language experts around the world to adopt the typeface to global scripts including Arabic, Thai, and Japanese. We want to support all of our creators and community members who push culture forward to express themselves fully in any language they choose.”

The new version of the Instagram logo features a vibrant gradient that the company claims is designed to make it feel alive and illuminated. It was also done through a 3D modelling process. The company also noted that the new version of its marketing layout is designed to be “content-forward.”

Moreover, the full-screen marketing layout impacts the way photos pop up in the home

feed. history has it that every time Instagram tries to change the way posts appear, users don’t like it.

The new version of Instagram’s home feed still features the navigation bar at the bottom. You can still access the various features of the app, such as the shopping and discovery tabs. The top bar remains the same as before. You can also click on the icons to switch accounts and check your notifications.