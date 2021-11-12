Instagram introduces two new TikTok-like features for creators to modify Reels; Details inside

The Text to Speech and Voice Effects features are aimed at allowing users to be more creative with Reels

Instagram Reels is yet again mimicking TikTok by bringing the latter Voice Effects and Text to speech feature to its platform. The Text to Reels feature offers creators use of an artificial voice to read any text they add instead of using their voice in the video and with the Voice Effects, the voice-over of the creator can be modified. These features are already available in TikTok.

The new update released by the social networking platform owned by Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has been announced via its community page. The features can be accessed via the text tool in the reels Camera. A creator can get more creative with video by auto-generating voice to read the text he/she adds to the reel. Or add an artificial voice to the video for narration instead of their own with the Voice Effects feature.

How to use Text to Speech on Instagram

1. Open Reels Camera in the Instagram app.

2. Record a video or upload from the gallery

3. Tap on Text tool

4. Tap on the text bubble

5. Select Text to Speech from three dots menu

6. Select between Voice 1 or Voice 2.

7. Select and make other edits in the video needed

8. Tap on post to publish the Reel

How to use Voice Effects on Instagram

1. Open Reels camera and record a Reel

2. Tap the music note to open the audio mixer.

3. From the Effects menu select a voice effect to modify your reel or voiceover.

4. Choose from announcer, helium, giant, robot, and vocalist to make funny videos with different voices.

5. Tap on post to publish video