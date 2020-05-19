Instagram introduces ‘Guides’ to spread awareness on health and well-being amid COVID-19 crisis

Guide tab is used to create awareness on health and wellness given that people are going through tough times owing to the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

Image-sharing social networking application Instagram has rolled out a new feature, known as Guides which will allow users to access the content recommended by creators and other public influencers. This option can be found next to the IGTV option in the profile of the person you are checking. The idea is that a user can create an article-like update of their previous posts and videos with small captions along with some headers that makes the post stand out. The feature has been introduced for both android and iOS versions of the application, Instagram said in a statement.

This brings us to the next aspect of what a user can expect from Guides. After clicking on the Guides icon, a user can see multiple posts that talk about a similar topic and the tab has multiple photos or videos related to it. If you select an image, that will redirect you to the original post. Currently, the tab is used to create awareness on health and wellness given that people are going through tough times owing to the novel Coronavirus outbreak. This is the reason that Facebook-owned social media platform has given this option to a small set of people so they can curate content and spread awareness.

The feature can be found on Instagram profiles of people such as Deepika Padukone, Sudahdong NGO, Klicksafe and Eenfance NGO among others. This is the initial phase of rollout and therefore is limited to a few accounts, Instagram said. The company is likely to add this feature in the Explore tab soon.

While the company informed about this for mobile applications, it is not included for the web version as of now. Further, it is still unclear if and when general users will be given access to it.